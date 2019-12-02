Poetic justice? Man sodomized on train bound for Jaipur, doctors find he's HIV positive

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: A man who was drugged and sodomized by three strangers on a train bound for Jaipur was discovered to be HIV positive after he was admitted in the Dr Susheela Tiwari Government Medical College and Hospital in Haldwani.

The test report was released by the hospital's pathology department on Monday.

CP Bhaisora, dean of the Haldwani medical college, said, "The man is under observation in an intensive care unit but he is stable. His reports have revealed him to be HIV positive. I hope the police arrest the perpetrators soon and they are brought to justice."

The 25-year-old is a resident of Ahmedabad and was travelling to Jaipur via train. Police said three middle-aged men offered him a drugged cup of tea and then sodomized him after he fell unconscious.

They also put him into another train 'Ranikhet Express' which arrived in Haldwani on Sunday.

Kashmir Singh, the officer in charge of the case, told TNIE, "We received information about an unconscious man on the train and got him admitted in the government hospital. His statement has been recorded and we have informed the Gujarat police."

Railway police found him unconscious and admitted him in the hospital. He revealed his ordeal after regaining consciousness during his treatment.

Meanwhile, the doctors conducted various tests on him during which he was found to be HIV positive.

Some termed it poetic justice as the men who sexually assaulted him would contract the infection.

Asha Sharma Gaur, an activist from Bhimtal in Nainital district, said, "Sexual assault is an assault on the soul of a person irrespective of their gender. I am scared and disgusted as to where we have come to as a society and country. No one is ever safe anywhere. These men who assaulted him now will suffer as the survivor is suffering. I guess this is the best punishment for them."