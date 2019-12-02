Home Nation

Portfolio allocation to be completed in a couple of days: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Despite clearing the floor test in the two-day special session of the Assembly, all the three partners don’t seem to have come to terms over the portfolio allocation.

Published: 02nd December 2019 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (File | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The portfolio allocation of the seven-member Maharashtra Cabinet will be done in a couple of days, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said here on Monday. 

While NCP leader Ajit Pawar is supposed to be the deputy Chief Minister in the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' government, party sources said that the decision on this regard would be taken only after the Winter Session begins.

“Currently all of us are working collectively and looking after all the departments. I hope that the portfolio allocation would be completed in next couple of days,” Thackeray said to the reporters.

The Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress alliance government came to power last week. 

The government also cleared the floor test in the two-day special session of the Assembly. However, all the three partners don’t seem to have come to terms over the portfolio allocation.

State Congress President Balasaheb Thorat last week had said that the portfolio allocation would take just a couple of days. However, it appears now that the issue is stretching long.

The NCP has its additional set of problems to deal with the unhappy Ajit Pawar. While the party had earlier decided that Jayant Patil would be the Deputy CM, Pawar’s coup early last week has forced the party leadership to change the decision in the NCP leader’s favour.

“Earlier the plan was to expand the cabinet before the winter session of the assembly. However, now it has been changed and the expansion will now take place only after the winter session. This has also delayed the appointment of DCM,” a senior NPC leader has said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has made it clear that he has ordered a review of all on-going development projects in the state, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train.

“This government is of the common man. Like you asked now, yes, we will review the bullet train (project). Have I stayed the bullet train project like Aarey car shed? No, I haven’t,” Thackeray told reporters here late Sunday night.

He also said that the state government will come out with a white paper on the financial condition of the state.

He said that the state government, which has a debt of nearly Rs five lakh crore, is firm on giving unconditional loan waivers to farmers.

The priorities of the previous BJP-led government in the state - in which his party was a constituent - were not “misplaced”, he said and added that there would be no vendetta politics.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Maha Vikas Aghadi Ajit Pawar NCP Congress Shiv Sena
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp