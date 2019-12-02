Uttarakhand transport department to issue online green cards for Char Dham vehicles

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand transport department has decided to issue online green cards for vehicles en route Char Dham for the year 2020.

The decision has been taken to avoid delay, confusion and congestion due to the offline process.

SK Singh, deputy transport commissioner said, "the green cards will be issued to vehicles with capacity with 10 or more seats. The cards are issued to ensure fitness of the vehicle in tough terrains".

The officials of the department said that the fitness of the vehicles are already checked in concerned regional transport office and it is not necessary to do the same thing again while issuing the green card for Char Dham.

"This will save time and resources as well as prevent inconvenience to devotees," said the deputy commissioner.

On an average between 15000-20000 four-wheeler vehicles visit Char Dham every year from across the country.

The number of pilgrims visiting Char Dham crossed record 37 lakh mark this year. The gates of the Badrinath shrine closed on November 17 marking the conclusion of the yatra this year.

The portals of Kedarnath temple and Yamunotri Dham were closed for devotees on October 29, those of Badrinath shrine on November 17, and those of Gangotri Dham on October 28.