Home Nation

We have not received any financial assistance for Cyclone Bulbul, says Mamata Banerjee

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had on November 27 said that central share amounting to Rs 414.90 crore to West Bengal had already been released.

Published: 02nd December 2019 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that the state has not received any financial help from the Centre as was promised after Cyclone Bulbul.

"A team from Center came for a survey after cyclone Bulbul. We have not received any financial assistance yet. The state has suffered a loss of Rs 23811.60Cr and 6 people lost their lives. Prime Minister had tweeted that financial help will be provided," she said while speaking in the Assembly.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had on November 27 said that central share amounting to Rs 414.90 crore to West Bengal had already been released.

In a written reply to a question regarding Cyclone Bulbul, in Rajya Sabha, Rai had said: "During the year 2019-20, central share amounting to Rs. 414.90 crore to West Bengal and Rs. 552.00 crore to Odisha has already been released under SDRF by the Central Government and additional financial assistance to states is extended from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF)."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Bulbul Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp