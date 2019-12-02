Home Nation

Yet to get financial help from Centre for cyclone 'Bulbul' despite PM's assurance: Mamata Banerjee

An estimate of Rs 23,000 crore was given to a central team which visited the three districts to review the extent of loss, but no fund had been received from the Centre.

Published: 02nd December 2019 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the state was yet to receive a single penny as financial help from the Centre for cyclone 'Bulbul'-affected areas despite PM Narendra Modi's assurance.

Banerjee was speaking in the state Assembly during Question Hour.

She was replying on the extent of devastation caused by cyclone 'Bulbul' in three coastal districts of West Bengal.

"We have not received a single paise till today from the central government despite Minister Narendra Modi's tweet about helping the state the next day after cyclone 'Bulbul' made a landfall. The home minister had also tweeted," Banerjee said.

An estimate of Rs 23,000 crore was given to a central team which visited the three districts to review the extent of loss, but no fund had been received from the Centre.

The CM said, over 14 lakh hectare of agricultural land was destroyed in the cyclone, and as many as 15 people had lost their lives in the natural calamity.

An amount of Rs 1,200 crore was released from the state finance department to help the farmers.

Banerjee said that the state would also release Rs 5,000 each for those betel leaf farmers who faced huge loss in the devastation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal Mamata Banerjee Cyclone Bulbul compensation
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deja vu for Chennai? December rains leave city inundated
Hyd Rape Case: Furious citizens take to the street, demand justice
Gallery
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp