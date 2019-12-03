Home Nation

51 absconders who left country defrauded over Rs 17,900 crore, CBI probing: Government

The CBI was 'processing' 51 extradition requests that were pending at various stages in respect of proclaimed offenders and absconders.

Published: 03rd December 2019 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A total amount of Rs 17,900 crore was defrauded by 51 absconders, who have run away from the country, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

The information was provided by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur in a written reply to a question on "fugitive economic offenders" in the Rajya Sabha.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation has reported that as on date, 51 absconders and proclaimed offenders in 66 cases are known to have left for other countries.

"Further, the CBI has reported that the total amount defrauded by the accused persons in these cases comes to Rs 17,947.11 crore (approximately)," the minister said.

He was also asked about how much concessions were given or loans written off in these instances.

"As reported by the department of financial services, the expected losses on stressed loans, not provided earlier under flexibility given to restructure loans, were reclassified as NPAs and provided for.

"Public sector banks initiated cleaning up by recognising NPAs and provided for expected losses," the minister said.

He added that the ED and the CBI had filed applications in respect of these cases in the competent courts and the proceedings were either under investigation or trial.

Thakur said the CBI was "processing" 51 extradition requests that were pending at various stages in respect of proclaimed offenders and absconders.

Talking about other central agencies, he said the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had reported about six fugitive economic offenders who had left the country illegally.

"The Enforcement Directorate has filed an application against 10 individuals in the competent court under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018," Thakur said.

As regards undertaking extradition requests to bring back the accused in these cases, he said the CBIC had sent two such requests to the Ministry of External Affairs in July.

"In respect of extradition requests sent by ED for 8 individuals, red-corner notices have also been published by Interpol," the minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Anurag Singh Thakur Public sector banks
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp