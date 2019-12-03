Home Nation

AIMPLB to continue with Rajeev Dhavan as lawyer

Board secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said on Tuesday that they will continue to fight the case for the board and will file review petition on behalf of individual litigants.

Published: 03rd December 2019 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 09:50 PM   |  A+A-

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhawan

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhawan (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who represented Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, on Tuesday said he has been sacked from further appearance and is no longer involved in the plea for a review of the Supreme Court verdict.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court on November 9 in a unanimous 5-0 verdict paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board at a prominent place in the holy town for building a mosque.

Dhavan took to Facebook to disclose that he has been removed from further participation in the Ayodhya case on the 'nonsensical' ground that he is unwell.

"Just been sacked from the Babri case by AOR (Advocate on Record) Ejaz Maqbool who was representing the Jamiat. Have sent formal letter accepting the 'sacking' without demur. No longer involved in the review or the case," he wrote.

"I have been informed that Mr Madani has indicated that I was removed from the case because I was unwell. This is total nonsense. He has a right to instruct his lawyer AOR Ejaz Maqbool to sack me which he did on instructions. But the reason being floated is malicious and untrue," Dhavan added on the social networking site.

Arshad Madani is the All India president of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind.

A plea seeking review of the Ayodhya verdict was filed in the apex court on Monday by Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, legal heir of original litigant M Siddiq and also the Uttar Pradesh president of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind.

It stated that "complete justice" could only be done by ordering reconstruction of the Babri Masjid.

The mosque was demolished on December 6, 1992 by kar sewaks triggering communal riots.

As Dhavan later said he didn't want to divide the Muslim parties, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said it was hopeful that the veteran lawyer will represent the body when it files a review petition.

In a tweet, AIMPLB spokesman Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said, "Rajeev Dhavan has always been a symbol of justice and unity. @AIMPLB_Official will continue its efforts in the Supreme Court under his esteemed leadership."

ALSO READ: Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who represented Muslim parties in Ayodhya dispute, sacked by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind

The AIMPLB has asserted that 99 per cent of Muslims in the country want a review of the Ayodhya verdict.

In another tweet, Maulana Umrain, an office-bearer of the Board said, "We are indebted to the senior advocate Mr. Rajeev Dhavan for his sincere exceptional and incomparable effort in the #babrimasjidcase. We hope that he would represent us again when the review petition is filed."

The board's general secretary Md Wali Rahmani in a statement said a team of senior advocates and advocates on record is busy in drafting the review petition which will then be settled by Dhawan.

"I have argued the case for all the Muslim parties in a united manner and would like the same way. The Muslim parties should sort out their differences first," Dhavan told PTI.

He said he expressed his opinion on Facebook only after Ejaz Maqbool went public about him being sacked because he is unwell.

"If I am unwell, then how come I am appearing in courts in other cases," Dhavan said.

"I am committed to the cause and to the Muslim parties but making such a statement is completely wrong," he added.

In a separate December, 2 letter addressed to Maqbool, the AOR in the review petition, Dhavan narrated the sequence of events related to the drafting of the review plea in the case.

"As promised, I am responding to your call at 10.14 AM today when I was at the doctor's, informing me that I have been sacked from further involvement in the Babri case on behalf of your client.

We were in agreement that the correct term was 'sacked' and you explained you had no choice in the matter.

With humility and respect and the norms of my profession, I accept the sacking without demur," Dhavan said in his letter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIMPLB Rajeev Dhavan Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid Babri Masjid dispute Ram Janmabhoomi dispute
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp