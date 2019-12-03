Burnt body of woman recovered in Bihar village, rape suspected

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a chilling reminder of the Hyderabad veterinary gangrape-murder case, an unidentified girl was reportedly raped, shot dead and set on fire at Kukudha village of

Bihar's Buxar district.

According to B N Chaudhary, a doctor at Buxar Hospital, two bullets were pumped in the temples of the victim. Her body was burnt in a severe manner in a bid to hide her identity.

The gruesome incident took place on Tuesday under the Itadish police station limits around 6 am. As soon as the news of this rape and gruesome murder spread, hundreds of people assembled at the spot and vented their anger.

The body was recovered from an isolated place near a wetland.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar told the media that the body was spotted by a villager. He said that the post-mortem report was awaited to ascertain the deceased's age and other details.

Meanwhile, the police headquarters has sent a team of FSL experts from Patna.

In Bihar this year since January to September, 1165 cases of rapes have been registered as per the official, figure.

Meanwhile, state president of women commission Dilmani Mishra condemned the incident and asked for stern action against the perpetrator.