Former BPSL chief Sanjay Singhal seeks interim bail on medical ground

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd chief Sanjay Singhal on Tuesday moved a Delhi court seeking interim bail in a money laundering case citing medical reasons.

Special CBI Judge Illa Rawat has issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the plea filed by Singhal seeking interim bail of four weeks citing health reasons and has now slated the matter for hearing on Thursday.

Singhal in his plea has stated that he is "59 years old with a fragile heart."

"He is being treated and is on medication since several years for multiple ailments including - Coronary artery disease, Spine Lumbar, Uncontrolled Diabetes, Severe Hypertension (for which he has been taking regular medication), Unstable Angina (for which he underwent Angiography on 17.10.2019, just over a month ago), Right Femoral Aneurysm, Severe pain in back, Urological disorder," the plea read.

Singhal sought bail from the court in order to enable him to consult, get examined and treated by his trusted medical professionals and receive appropriate medical treatment, in relation to the multiple ailments.

"The applicant is entitled to seek preventive and ameliorative measures for his health. In these circumstances, the applicant is seeking interim bail on urgent medical grounds," the plea said.

"The Applicant herein undertakes to abide by any directions or conditions imposed by this court in granting him interim bail and further undertakes to fully cooperate with the investigation, notwithstanding his fragile medical condition," the document read.

On Friday, the same court extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Singal by seven days in connection with its probe in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud.

The agency had arrested him on November 22. Singal was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), after he was questioned in connection with the case.