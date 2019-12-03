Home Nation

Haven't stalled any infrastructure projects as yet: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray, along with his cabinet colleagues reviewed the various Metro projects currently undergoing at the state.

Published: 03rd December 2019 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 11:30 PM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Making clear that prioritizing the infrastructure projects and completing them in a time-bound manner so that common man would be able to benefit out of them is the agenda of the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (MVA) government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said after a review meeting that no project has been stalled.

"The process of reviewing the project is on. It will take some more time to complete. I can only say that no project has been stalled as of now, in fact, we are contemplating on how they can be completed in a time-bound manner," Thackeray told reporters after emerging from the almost four-hour-long meeting.

Thackeray, along with his cabinet colleagues reviewed the various Metro projects, The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Corridor project.

All the top officials handling these projects were present at the meeting.

"We are not blocking infrastructure development. But, available funds and the benefit it provides to the common people need to be taken into consideration before prioritizing the projects," Thackeray said after the meeting.

He also said that while implementing any project taking into confidence the local people is important and an eye should be kept on spent funds and progress of the project.

"No infrastructure development will be stalled," he assured at the meeting, said the officials.

In case of Metro car shade also, the locals would be taken into confidence and the work would be advanced, Uddhav said as the officials made presentations on the projects.

Senior minister Jayant Patil had earlier in the day said that the Maharashtra government was trying to ascertain if projects like bullet train could be deferred in view the "Rs 4.71 lakh crore debt" on the state.

However, Thackeray didn't commit anything on the Bullet train project.

