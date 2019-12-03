Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha seek tough action against rape

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Parliament on Monday expressed outrage over the recent rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad, demanding stringent punishment for the accused, with some even suggesting lynching, castration and death penalty.

For his part, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the government was willing to explore tough provisions in laws to check such brutality.

In the Lok Sabha, Uttam Kumar Reddy (Congress) raised the matter during Zero Hour and criticised the Telangana home minister for his purported insensitive remarks. He also slammed the state police for its initial delay in lodging a case.

Other members like DMK’s T R Baalu echoed him. He raised the issue of sexual assault of a school girl in Coimbatore.

TMC’s Sougata Roy urged the Centre to introduce a law making capital punishment mandatory for rape.

In the Rajya Sabha, a fuming Jaya Bachchan (SP) demanded that “rapists be brought to the public and lynched.” She also sought to make security officials accountable. “Convicted rapists should be surgically and chemically castrate before they are released from jails to check repeat offenders,” said DMK member P Wilson.