Home Nation

Maharashtra government forms panel to examines cases in connection with Nanar, Aarey protests

The refinery project was to come up over 14,000 hectares across 14 villages, but later the then BJP-led government announced that it would be shifted.

Published: 03rd December 2019 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has set up a high-level committee to examine cases registered in connection with protests against Nanar refinery and Aarey Colony Metro crashed projects.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that cases against protesters who opposed these two controversial projects would be withdrawn.

Accordingly, a five-member committee, headed by the additional chief secretary, Home Department, was set up, an official said on Tuesday.

The Home Department on Monday issued a Government Resolution (order) setting up the committee, which will include the Director General of Police, Mumbai Police Commissioner and Principal Secretaries of Home and Law & Judiciary departments.

The committee will send its report with recommendations to the state government, following which cases will be withdrawn as provided under section 321 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, he said.

Local people had strongly opposed a planned multi-billion-dollar refinery at Nanar in coastal Ratnagiri district, saying it will cause ecological damage.

The Shiv Sena, led by Thackeray, had supported the protesters.

The refinery project was to come up over 14,000 hectares across 14 villages, but later the then BJP-led government announced that it would be shifted elsewhere.

Recently, Mumbai police had booked at least 38 protesters under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty) and 143 (unlawful assembly) during protests against cutting of trees for construction of a crashed for Mumbai Metro in the leafy Aarey Colony.

Twenty-nine protesters, including six women, were arrested and later released on bail.

The Sena had come out in support of the protesters, though it was a partner in the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aarey protests Nanar refinery Maharashtra government
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp