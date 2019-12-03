Home Nation

PIL in HC for sanction to prosecute former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar

The police, on January 14, had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kumar and others, including former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya.

Published: 03rd December 2019 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

Former JNU Students' Union President Kanhaiya Kumar. (

Former JNU Students' Union President Kanhaiya Kumar. (File|EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A PIL was on Tuesday moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the AAP government to grant sanction for prosecution of former JNU students union president Kanhaiya Kumar in a sedition case.

The petition, which is listed for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar on Wednesday, contends that such cases involving influential persons ought to be decided in a time-bound manner to act as a deterrence.

The plea, moved by former BJP MLA Nand Kishor Garg, seeks issuance of guidelines "for expeditious disposal of criminal cases of serious nature where there is involvement of influential persons as accused".

The petition, filed through advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi, alleged that Kumar's case highlights the lackadaisical approach of the government as it has "failed" to grant the sanction letter which is required prior to taking cognisance of the charge sheet.

The police, on January 14, had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kumar and others, including former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, saying they were leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised in the university campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

Garg, in his plea, claims that if such cases are decided in a time-bound fashion, it would affirm the rule of law.

The plea also said that a "speedier outcome of the cases would act as a deterrence to the community as well as prevention of crimes".

The petition further alleges that the Delhi government was not complying with the law of the land "as a large number of cases are not being investigated on account of administrative lapses".

"This approach of the government seems to be sending message to the citizenry that the law can be differently applied to a different citizen due to their proximity to the political establishment," the petition contends.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanhaiya Kumar Delhi High Court JNU students union
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp