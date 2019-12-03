Home Nation

Post-bypoll debacle, Bengal BJP to hold classes on NRC promotion for its workers

The leaders will train their foot-soldiers about how to convince the Hindu voters and assure them none of them will be left out of NRC.

Published: 03rd December 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP has decided to conduct workshops and classes for party workers on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in the wake of the party’s debacle in the by-elections in the state which was apparently triggered by the party’s foot-soldiers’ inability to use the issue as a political tool.
A preliminary analysis of the electoral results revealed the party’s attempt to use the CAB issue as a political weapon to counter Trinamool’s massive campaign against National Register of Citizens (NRC) proved futile.

BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh admitted that Trinamool Supremo Mamata Banerjee has been successful in creating confusion before the by-polls over NRC and CAB issues. 

“We could not convince the people about NRC and CAB. Trinamool took its advantage,” said Ghosh.
The saffron camp decided to keep aside NRC issue in Bengal after more than 19 lakh people, mostly Hindus, were omitted from the list of the citizenship register and Union home minister Amit Shah, during his Kolkata visit in October, instructed the party’s state leadership to launch a campaign on CAB issue.
“Our grass-root workers failed to convince Hindu voters that the CAB will protect their citizenship. We need to make our party workers aware before going to the people and convincing them,” said a senior BJP leader.

The saffron party has decided to conduct workshops and classes for workers throughout December. 
The leaders will train their foot-soldiers about how to convince the Hindu voters and assure them none of them will be left out of NRC, said a BJP leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal NRC
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp