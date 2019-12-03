Home Nation

Punjab government signs pact to study hyperloop transport feasibility

Virgin Hyperloop One is also in discussions with the Haryana Government for a separate MoU to evaluate the feasibility of a hyperloop system that could potentially extend the route from Punjab to NCR

Published: 03rd December 2019 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

The company currently has projects underway in Missouri, Texas, the Midwest, India, and the Middle East. (Photo | Virgin Hyperloop One website)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Government has decided to explore the feasibility of a hyperloop transport infrastructure project in the Amritsar – Ludhiana - Chandigarh – National Capital Region (NCR) corridor, in a bid to improve the inter-city transportation in the region and make it more seamless.

“The state government today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Los Angeles-based Virgin Hyperloop One to conduct a pre-feasibility economic study for the project,” said Vini Mahajan, Additional Chief Secretary, Investment Promotion,  Punjab. Los-Angeles based Virgin Hyperloop One is supported by Dubai-based DP World, its largest investor.

The MoU was signed by K. Siva Prasad, Principal Secretary (Transport), Punjab, and Harj Dhaliwal, Managing Director - Middle East and India, Virgin Hyperloop One, in the presence of  Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh, and DP World Subcontinent CEO and Managing Director, Rizwan Soomar.

Virgin Hyperloop One is also in discussions with the Haryana Government for a separate MoU to evaluate the feasibility of a hyperloop system that could potentially extend the route from Punjab to the National Capital Region (NCR).

As per Virgin Hyperloop One’s initial estimates, a hyperloop transportation project along the Amritsar-Ludhiana-Chandigarh corridor could reduce travel time from five hours by road to less than thirty minutes.

“Punjab is very keen to be the second state in India, after Maharashtra, to build a hyperloop system. Specifically, we would like to explore a hyperloop project through the State of Punjab, connecting with other metropolitan centres in the country. In the future, this project could link beyond Punjab to connect to the NCR,” said Amarinder.

“The hyperloop project pre-feasibility study will be completed within six weeks. It will evaluate several measures such as cost, demand, and socio-economic benefits of the corridor,” said Invest Punjab Advisor Moshe Kohli.

“We are excited to be partnering with the Punjab Government in this study. A hyperloop route in Punjab can be transformative for the state and we look forward to moving ahead on this project, just as have we done in Maharashtra. There is tremendous economic potential in connecting some of Punjab’s biggest cities, such as Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Chandigarh, among others in northern India, with a hyperloop infrastructure project,” said Harj Dhaliwal, MD-India and Middle East, Virgin Hyperloop One.

Virgin Hyperloop One

Virgin Hyperloop One is the only company in the world that has successfully tested its hyperloop technology at scale, launching the first new mode of mass transportation in over 100 years. The company successfully operated a hyperloop vehicle using electric propulsion and electromagnetic levitation under vacuum conditions, realizing a fundamentally new form of transportation that is faster, safer, cheaper, and more sustainable than existing modes. They currently have projects underway in Missouri, Texas, the Midwest, India, and the Middle East.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab government hyperloop transport Amritsar-Ludhiana-Chandigarh-NCR
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp