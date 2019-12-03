Railways and Food Corporation of India join hands to store food grains
Railway Board chief Vinod Kumar Yadav directed officials to identify suitable spaces at all the designated locations to set up huge storage facilities.
VIJAYAWADA: Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav has called upon general managers to identify suitable spaces at all the designated locations to set up huge storage facilities in anticipation of heavy procurement of foodgrains by Food Corporation of India (FCI).
Yadav held a meeting with all the general managers of different zones, the FCI chairman and managing director DV Prasad on Monday. On the other hand, South Central Railways General Manager Gajanan Mallya held a meeting with the general managers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh FCI units and directed them to jointly identify sparable storage spaces within railway premises for stocking food grains.