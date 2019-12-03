Rape and murder accused of 6-year-old in Rajasthan's Tonk is father of two girls

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: Amidst uproar in the district court the police on Tuesday presented the accused in the case of rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Tonk district in the POCSO court.

The outraged lawyers tried to beat the accused in the court premises.

The accused, Mahendra Meena alias Dhaulya (40), resident of village Khedli, Tehsil Aligarh, was arrested by the police on Monday. The court has sent him on police remand for 3 days.

On receiving the news that the accused will be appearing in the court, many agitated lawyers gathered at the premises of the court and tried to assault him leading to a commotion between them and the police.

The ASP said about the uproar, "It is human nature. It is natural for people to become angry after such an incident. However, it is also our duty to protect him to take him to court. "

Tonk District Superintendent of Police Adarsh ​​Sidhu said that accused Mahendra alias Dhaulya Meena is a truck driver by profession and has an alcohol addiction.

In the initial questioning, it was disclosed that the accused is a father of two daughters aged 17 and 2 years. The inquiry also revealed that he was separated from his wife due to his alcohol addiction.

Both his daughters lived with their mother.

On Saturday, he reached outside the school drunk. Seeing the little girl there, Mahendra took her with him on the pretext of giving her a toffee. He reached a deserted place about 300 meters from the child's school and raped her.

A case has been registered in this regard under 363,366A, 367AB, 302, 201 IPC and 5I, M R / 6 POSCO Act.

CO Uniara Dinesh Kumar Rajaura stated, "Mahendra lived in the neighbourhood of the deceased girl's maternal grandmother thus the girl recognized him. After abusing the child he was apprehensive that he will be caught so he strangled the girl with her school belt."

According to the police, after killing the girl, he returned to his house around 7 in the evening.

Meanwhile, the girl's family and local villagers started looking for her. Mahendra faked concern and started searching for the girl along with the family.

A Dog squad and FSL team were called to the scene. The dog wandered around Mahendra's house, some distance away from the spot. This made the police suspicious and they arrested him. Later, when questioned, he confessed to the crime.

Rajasthan State Child Rights Protection Commission President, Sangeeta Beniwal, reached Tonk on Monday and met the family of the deceased girl.

According to Beniwal, “Even after the girl was kidnapped from school, her bag remained in the class. But teachers there did not pay any attention. If the school staff had paid attention to the unclaimed bag of the girl, her disappearance might have been detected and she could have been saved from the clutches of the rapist. "