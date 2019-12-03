Removal of SPG cover part of political agenda: Robert Vadra

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The security breach at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence in Delhi has provoked a massive political row.

Her husband Robert Vadra who was in Jaipur on Tuesday termed it as a huge security lapse and slammed the Modi government for the withdrawal of SPG protection for the Gandhis which he claims is politically motivated.

"The Home Ministry is yet to give any response on this serious issue. These people (Central government) does whatever it pleases and they act only according to their political agenda. They should never have removed SPG protection for the Gandhi family and I think the whole country supports us on this issue," asserted Vadra.

ALSO READ: Parliament gives nod to new SPG Bill, denies Gandhis top security cover

The son in law of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and the husband of Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra was visiting Rajasthan in order to seek the blessings of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the famous Sufi Dargah in Ajmer.

While talking to the media at the Jaipur Airport, Vadra claimed that women in the country currently have little safety and the government must ensure adequate safety for women across the country.

On the removal of SPG protection for the Gandhis, Vadra said, "The question is not just about the safety of our family but of women all over the country. The government must take strong steps to ensure women’s safety effectively."

Vadra also claimed that the central government works with a revenge motive but as far as cases against him are concerned, he is ready to come and explain his stand whenever and wherever the security agencies ask him to come.

As for the brutal gangrape and murder case of Priyanka Reddy in Hyderabad, Vadra remarked that the culprits should be punished at the earliest.

It is worth remembering that the Central government had withdrawn SPG protection for the Gandhis last month and replaced it with the less significant Z-Plus Security provided by CRPF.

Just a few weeks later, on Monday, five people had reached the porch area of Priyanka Gandhi's Lodhi Estate home on the pretext of getting a photo clicked.