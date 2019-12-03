Home Nation

SC verdict Wednesday on Chidambaram's bail plea in INX Media case

A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi had on November 28 reserved judgement on the appeal filed by Chidambaram who has challenged the November 15 verdict of the Delhi High Court.

Published: 03rd December 2019 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its judgment on the bail plea of former Union Minister P Chidambaram in the INX media case. A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi had reserved the order last week after hearing detailed arguments.

Chidambaram is in custody for over 100 days now. He was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case. The CBI had alleged irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of `305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram’s tenure as the finance minister.

He has been granted bail in the CBI case by the apex court but stays in jail in a related money laundering case investigated by the Enforcement Directorate. So, on Wednesday if he gets bail, Chidambaram may walk out of jail.Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, submitted that Chidambaram should be kept in custody as the case pertains to economic offences and the gravity of the offence has to be viewed from the impact it can have on the economy and society.Mehta said the investigation was at a crucial stage and Chidambaram should not be given relief at the moment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
INX Media case Chidambaram congress
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp