Sena seeks reply from Finance Minister on Hegde's claim on transfer of Rs 40,000 crore central funds

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Shiv Sena member on Tuesday sought a reply from the Finance Minister on the issue of alleged refund of Rs 40,000 crore given by the Centre to Maharashtra for various development projects including bullet train.

It was alleged that the fund was returned without spending by the hastily formed government under Devendra Fadnavis for 80 hours, Vinayak Raut (SS) said in Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour.

Raising the issue, he said this information was shared by none less than BJP member and former minister Ananth Kumar Hegde thrice in the media.

He said quoting Hegde's media claim that Devendra Fadnavis was made Maharashtra chief minister last month despite lacking a majority to 'protect' Rs 40,000 crore central funds under the CM's control from being 'misused'.

Raut sought a reply from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as to whether such a thing took place or not.

Fadnavis has also already dismissed Hegde's claim as "absolutely wrong", asserting that nothing of that sort happened.