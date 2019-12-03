Home Nation

Smog, stubble burning deter migratory birds from wetlands in Punjab, Haryana

World Wildlife Fund (WWF) experts say the number of birds arriving at the two sites have fallen by a whopping 50% this year as assessed till November 30.

Published: 03rd December 2019 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of migratory birds. (

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Smog and stubble burning have deterred avian guests — which fly in from Siberia, Russia, Kazakhstan to escape the cold winters — from making a temporary home in Punjab’s Harike wetlands and Haryana’s Bhindawas Bird Sanctuary this year.

World Wildlife Fund (WWF) experts say the number of birds arriving at the two sites have fallen by a whopping 50% this year as assessed till November 30. As per the WWF bird census this year, only 35,000 winged guests have come as compared to 60,000 in the corresponding period last year. The reason: They are unable to locate water bodies due to poor visibility, courtesy smog, while those here are finding it difficult to feed due to farm fires.

Gunbir Singh, Chairperson Punjab, WWF-India said, “It is still early days into the migration season for the avians. The impact of change, if any, will be computed by our teams in tandem with the Punjab forest and wildlife teams in January, which is the peak time.”

He said, “Environmental pollution and the consequent smog that sets into the northern plains during autumn does interfere with the birds natural migration patterns. Sighting the wetlands as well as finding worms to feed is impacted by post-harvest fires.”

Harike wetlands has over the years become a home to rare varieties of avifauna that arrives here from different parts of Europe and Northern Asia. In 2018-19 WWF had recorded 1.23 lakh bird arrivals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stubble burning migratory birds
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp