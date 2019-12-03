Support AIMPLB decision to file review plea: Akbaruddin Owaisi

By PTI

HYDERABAD: AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has said the All India Muslim Personal Law Board is filing a review plea in the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya matter out of faith in the Constitution despite the injustice allegedly meted out to Muslims.

Akbaruddin Owaisi, MLA and younger brother of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi, also wondered when will those responsible for the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 get punishment.

He was speaking at a protest meeting organised by the United Muslim Action Committee, a body of religious scholars and others, late on Monday night against the demolition of the disputed structure ahead of its anniversary on December 6.

A five-judge bench of the apex court had ruled on November 9 that a temple should be built through a trust set up by the government on the disputed site, where the mosque was demolished.

"We have faith in justice. That faith is telling us to file a review petition. We have trust in this country's Constitution. We have trust in this country's court. That's why we are filing. It should not be seen in a wrong way," Akbaruddin Owaisi said.

A resolution passed at the meeting, released to the media by AIMIM, said the meeting held that the judgment on the title suit of Babri Masjid/Ram Janmabhoomi "is not acceptable to the Muslims."

The meeting supports the AIMPLBs decision to file the revision petition against the apex courts judgment on the title suit, according to the resolution.

"The meeting demands that just as the title suit was heard by the court on a daily basis, the criminal case against the perpetrators of the demolition shall also be heard on a daily basis and verdict shall be given soon," it said.

Protests should be held in a democratic and peaceful manner on the demolition anniversary on December 6 and prayers should be offered for rebuilding the mosque, the resolution added.

The AIMPLB, which was not a party to the lawsuit, has previously said a review petition will be filed by December 9.

The Board had recently asserted that 99 per cent of Muslims in the country want a review of the verdict.