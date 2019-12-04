Adhir Chowdhury urges Lok Sabha speaker to lead all-party MP delegation to Kashmir

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to lead a delegation of MPs from all parties to Kashmir to assess the situation there.

Speaking in the Lower House, Chowdhury said it is important that MPs be allowed to visit the Valley.

"I urge you, Lok Sabha Speaker sir, that a delegation of MPs from all parties led by you should visit Kashmir to assess the situation there," Chowdhury said.

He made the request when National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi was raising the issue of detention of his party's leader and parliamentarian Farooq Abdullah.