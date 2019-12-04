Home Nation

Anti-Citizenship Bill protests intensify in Assam

They are enraged that the Centre will get the Bill passed in Parliament ignoring the sentiments of people in Assam and the Northeast.

Published: 04th December 2019 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) members take part in a cycle rally to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Guwahati on Monday

All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) members take part in a cycle rally to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Guwahati on Monday (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 in Assam got intensified on Wednesday after the Union cabinet gave its nod to it.

Activists belonging to various organisations, including the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), took out rallies and burnt the effigies of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

They are enraged that the Centre will get the Bill passed in Parliament ignoring the sentiments of people in Assam and the Northeast.

The AASU and peasants’ body Krishak Mukti Sangram Samitee (KMSS) is spearheading the protests.

After meeting Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday night, Samujjal Bhattacharya, who is the chief advisor to AASU, said the students’ body would not accept the Bill in any form.

He said the Bill, if passed, would violate the Assam Accord which the Centre had signed with the AASU in 1985 at the end of six-year-long bloody Assam Agitation.

Clause 5 of the Accord says the immigrants, who migrated after March 24, 1971, will be detected and deported.

“Assam is not the grazing ground of illegal immigrants. The state has already borne the burden of lakhs of immigrants who came till March 24, 1971, and it cannot take further burden,” Bhattacharya said.

He said the Bill would be a serious threat to the land, language, culture and identity of the indigenous people.

The KMSS announced that it would launch a mass agitation on Thursday in protest against the Bill.

“The tweaked version of the Bill exempting some states and areas of the Northeast protected by inner line permit and the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution will be more dangerous for Assam. We appeal to the people to come out and speak up against it,” RTI activist and KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi said.

Despite the protests, the BJP is least worried. Its belief that the development will hardly affect its prospects in the 2021 Assam elections stems from the results of this year’s Lok Sabha elections in which it managed to win 10 of the state’s 14 seats.

Even then, there were massive protests against the Bill which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to “persecuted” non-Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who migrated to India till December 31, 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Bill Assam AASU
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp