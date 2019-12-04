Three Sanskrit colleges to get Central university status

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union government is set to grant Central University status to three Sanskrit institutes that include two deemed to be universities in Delhi and one in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.Granting this status to the institutes, that will be conferred by an Act of Parliament, is expected to bring more attention, funds and autonomy to them. The Union Human Resources Development Ministry is set to take the proposal to the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

The Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan and Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth in Delhi and the Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth in Tirupati are the three institutes lined up for the central varsity status.

While the Sansthan was established in 1970, Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth was set up in 1962. The Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth in Tirupati came up in 1961. The Modi government in its earlier stint had also toyed with the idea but it’s only under Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank that the Ministry gave a final push to the long-pending proposal.