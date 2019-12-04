Home Nation

Cracks in new Maharashtra government? Congress wants 'Sanatan Sanstha' banned, Sena thinks otherwise

Congress MP Hussain Dalwai demanded that the Sanatan Sanstha, which is accused of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar’s murder, should be banned and its head Jayant Athawale be jailed.

Published: 04th December 2019 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (R) with former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda during the ongoing Winter Session at Parliament in New Delhi Wednesday Dec. 4 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (R) with former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda during the ongoing Winter Session at Parliament in New Delhi Wednesday Dec. 4 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The soft underbelly of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra was exposed on Wednesday after Congress MP Hussain Dalwai proposed that Hindu hardline group Sanatan Sanstha be banned. The idea was opposed by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

While speaking to a Marathi news channel, Dalwai demanded that the Sanatan Sanstha, which is accused of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar’s murder, should be banned and its head Jayant Athawale be jailed.

Dalwai also said that the government should take stern action against Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbothe, who are accused of violence at the war memorial at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 2018.

“The Shiv Sena had never supported the Sanatan Sanstha till now. Moreover, if Maharashtra wants to progress, the troublesome elements will have to be kept under a tab. Maharashtra has got a pragmatic government and the CM has said that all measures would be taken to ensure peace and development. Hence, the government needs to nail the kingpins responsible for murders of Dabholkar and Pansare,” Dalwai said.

“It was our mistake that we couldn’t nail the organizations during the UPA tenure in the state. But, the government now must rectify the mistake. Whatever is being said by Sanatan Sanstha is self-explanatory and hence I feel that the government shall do the needful to ban such terrorist organizations,” he added.

Dalwai also hit out at NCP minister Jayant Patil for protecting Sambhaji Bhide.

“Some people are deliberately implicated in the Bhima Koregaon case. Bhide and Ekbote were involved in the case. Both are spreading terror. Hence the new government should take stand against them,” Dalwai said.

“During riots in Sangli, Jayant Patil had supported Bhide. I’ll urge him not to do so in the bhima Koregaon case. These people need to be taught a lesson,” he added.

ALSO READ | Accused in Gauri Lankesh case were conspirators in Narendra Dabholkar murder too: CBI

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, however, opined against the ban. “Bans have proved to be ineffective in such cases. Ban doesn’t serve the purpose as it can’t kill thoughts,” Raut said.

Jayant Patil, however, said that the government will not support anyone who played any intentional role in the violence that had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018.

“We have received memorandums from several people claiming they were falsely framed in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima (violence). Such steps were taken in the past too,” Patil told reporters here during his visit to the party office.

“The government wants to see nobody faces injustice...the government does not want to trouble anyone...the government’s view is to give relief to those who were falsely framed in cases,” he added.

ALSO READ | BJP blames Maharashtra government after CM Uddhav Thackeray’s nephew attends official meet

While the NCP is in favour of withdrawing cases, the right to take a decision in this connection rests with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as portfolios are yet to be allocated to ministers, he pointed out.

Notably, NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde had on Tuesday demanded the withdrawal of cases related to Koregaon-Bhima violence, claiming the previous BJP-led NDA government had slapped "false" cases against those named in the incident, including social activists.

In his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Munde had also said the erstwhile government had “harassed” intellectuals, activists, social workers and ordinary citizens who had raised their voice against injustice and had labelled several of them as “urban Naxals”.

Opposition BJP has dubbed the NCP’s demand for withdrawal of cases as “blatant support to naxalism”.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP from Kolhapur Sambhajiraje Bhosale demanded that cases against Maratha quota activists should be withdrawn by the state government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanatan Sanstha MVA goverment Hussain Dalwai Narendra Dabholkar Sanjay Raut Jayant Athawale
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp