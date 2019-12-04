Home Nation

Four-year-old rape victim in Jaipur tests HIV positive

Rape, crime against women

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo| EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a horrific tragedy, a four-year-old girl who was raped by a serial sexual offender in Jaipur a few months ago, has tested positive for HIV.

While police officials are providing contradictory statements in the case, the minor's family has confirmed the news.

The alleged rapist, a 34-year old man called Sikander alias Jeevanu had tempted the innocent girl with a chocolate, taken her to a lonely spot and raped her.

Now in jail, he has a long criminal history and was addicted to committing sexual assaults on minors.

This case came to light a week after another minor was raped by the same accused, that had created an uproar in Jaipur in July.

The Police has classified Sikandar as a sexual predator and in his interrogation, Sikandar confessed to 25 kidnappings and raping more than 40 women, kids, boys and even eunuchs.

The innocent minor's mother claims her daughter has to take medicines for a lifetime to battle the disease.  

"We go to the hospital every month to take prescribed medicines. The doctors have clearly stated that my daughter has to take medication for the rest of her life,” the mother added. 

Shockingly, the Jaipur police had no clue that the accused is HIV positive.

Jaipur police commissioner Anand Srivastava said, "When the accused was arrested, we were not aware of the fact that he was HIV positive. We have now checked with jail authorities and confirmed that he is HIV positive and is undergoing treatment."

Despite the long history of sexual assaults by the accused, another police officer revealed: “We only test for HIV if we have prior information that the accused is already infected. In the case of this minor girl who was tested positive, the doctors did not inform us."

