Home Nation

Hope citizenship bill took care of NE people's fears, says Meghalaya CM Sangma

Conrad K Sangma said that he met Amit Shah at least on four occasions to brief him about the apprehensions of the region's indigenous people.

Published: 04th December 2019 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday expressed hope that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which received the Union Cabinet nod earlier in the day, has addressed the concerns of northeast people.

Sangma, who is also the National People's Party (NPP) chief, said he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at least on four occasions to brief him about the apprehensions of the region's indigenous people regarding the bill.

"We are yet to see the provisions of the bill that has been approved by the Cabinet. I hope the issues and concerns of the people of the Northeast, Meghalaya in particular, have been addressed in the legislation," he told PTI on the sidelines of a program here.

Shah, last week, met a state government delegation, led by the chief minister, and representatives of civil societies and student bodies, to discuss the contours of the bill before tabling it in the cabinet.

"Several issues surrounding the bill were raised at the meeting and the Home Minister gave clarifications to put the concerns of people to rest," Sangma said.

According to the CM, not many were aware of the nitty-gritty of the legislation, when it was introduced in Parliament earlier this year, which, in turn, led to massive protests across the region.

"This time, the approach is different. The Centre has been communicating with the state government. I met the Union home minister more than four times to express the concerns of the Northeast people, Meghalaya specifically," he added.

Paving the way for Parliament to take up the contentious bill, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the draft law that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma Citizenship Bill
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp