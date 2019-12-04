Home Nation

India saw 28 per cent reduction in malaria cases last year: WHO

The report calls out India for being the only one of the 11 countries to increase its domestic funding between 2017-2018 to fight malaria.

Published: 04th December 2019 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Of the 11 countries with the worlds highest malaria burdens, India was one of only two countries to reduce malaria cases between 2017 and 2018, achieving a 28 per cent reduction in such cases, according to a new World Health Organization (WHO) report.

While India had 2.6 million fewer malaria cases in 2018, Uganda had 1.5 million fewer cases last year, compared to the previous year, said the report titled "World Malaria Report 2019".

This success builds on India's 24 per cent reduction in malaria cases between 2016 and 2017 reported last year by the WHO.

ALSO READ: Manipur to become malaria-free nine years ahead of national target

However, the research also revealed that 19 countries in sub-Saharan Africa and India carried almost 85 per cent of the global malaria burden.

According to the report, India's progress means the country no longer has the world's fourth highest malaria burden, though it still is the only non-African country among the top 11 countries with the most malaria globally.

The report also calls out India for being the only one of the 11 countries to increase its domestic funding between 2017-2018 to fight malaria.

Additional funding increases in 2019 by the Central government nearly trebled its funding for the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) over the past two years.

ALSO READ: New compound can inhibit malaria parasite growth

"While we have come a long way, sustained focus and increased funding are crucial to boost India's fight against malaria and ensure that India continues to lead the world and becomes malaria-free by 2030," said Sanjeev Gaikwad, India Country Director of nonprofit organisation Malaria No More.

In 2016, India introduced its first National Framework for Malaria Elimination (2016-2030) and has sustained progress toward defeating malaria since the plan's launch.

Globally, malaria afflicted 228 million people and killed an estimated 4 lakh people last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WHO World Health Organization WHO malaria report World Health Organization malaria report India malaria report
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp