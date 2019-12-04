Home Nation

INX Media money-laundering case: Here's what has happened so far? 

In 2017, CBI registered FIR in INX media case alleging irregularities in FIPB clearance to the group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007.

P Chidambaram, Inx Media case

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Following is the chronology of events in the INX Media money-laundering case in which former Union finance minister P Chidambaram was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday

  • MAY 15, 2017: CBI registers FIR in INX media case alleging irregularities in FIPB clearance to the group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007.

  • February 16, 2018: ED lodges the money laundering case in this regard. CBI summons Chidambaram for questioning.

  • May 30, 2018: Chidambaram moves Delhi High Court seeking anticipatory bail plea in the corruption case of CBI.

  • July 23: He moves Delhi HC for anticipatory bail in the money laundering case of ED.

  • July 25: High Court grants him interim protection from arrest in both cases.

  • July 25, 2019: HC reserves its judgement on his anticipatory bail in both cases.

  • August 20: HC dismisses the anticipatory bail pleas. It also declines Chidambaram's request to stay the order for three days to enable him to move an appeal in SC.

  • August 21: Chidambaram arrested in CBI case.

  • August 22: Chidambaram sent to four-day CBI custody, which was periodically extended till September 5.

  • September 5: SC dismisses his plea in ED case challenging high court order denying pre-arrest bail.

  • October 5: Delhi court allows ED to interrogate Chidambaram in Tihar Jail and arrest him, if needed.

  • October 16: ED questions Chidambaram in Tihar and arrests him.

  • October 17: Chidambaram sent to ED's remand till October 24.

  • October 18: CBI files charge sheet against P Chidambaram and 13 others in INX Media case -Oct 21: CBI court accepts agency's charge sheet and summons P Chidambaram for October 24.

  • October 22: SC grants bail to Chidambaram in the corruption case.

  • October 24: Delhi court sends Chidambaram to custodial interrogation by ED till Oct 30 in INX Media money-laundering case.

  • October 25: CBI moves SC seeking review of its verdict granting bail to Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case.

  • October 30: Chidambaram moves Delhi HC seeking interim bail in INX Media money-laundering case on health grounds.

  • October 30: Delhi court sends Chidambaram to judicial custody till Nov 13 in the money-laundering case.

  • November 13: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Chidambaram till Nov 27.

  • November 15: HC denied bail to Chidambaram in money-laundering case.

  • November 18: Chidambaram moves SC challenging HC order dismissing his bail petition.

  • November 21: Delhi court allows ED to quiz Chidambaram in Tihar on Nov 22, 23.

  • November 27: Delhi court extends Chidambaram's judicial custody till Dec 11.

  • November 28: SC reserves verdict on Chidambaram's bail plea.

  • December 4: SC sets aside Delhi HC's November 15 verdict denying bail to Chidambaram, who has been in custody for 105 days since August 21, and granted him bail in the INX Media money-laundering case.

