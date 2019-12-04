INX Media money-laundering case: Here's what has happened so far? 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Following is the chronology of events in the INX Media money-laundering case in which former Union finance minister P Chidambaram was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday

MAY 15, 2017: CBI registers FIR in INX media case alleging irregularities in FIPB clearance to the group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007.

February 16, 2018: ED lodges the money laundering case in this regard. CBI summons Chidambaram for questioning.

May 30, 2018: Chidambaram moves Delhi High Court seeking anticipatory bail plea in the corruption case of CBI.

July 23: He moves Delhi HC for anticipatory bail in the money laundering case of ED.

July 25: High Court grants him interim protection from arrest in both cases.

July 25, 2019: HC reserves its judgement on his anticipatory bail in both cases.

August 20: HC dismisses the anticipatory bail pleas. It also declines Chidambaram's request to stay the order for three days to enable him to move an appeal in SC.

August 21: Chidambaram arrested in CBI case.

August 22: Chidambaram sent to four-day CBI custody, which was periodically extended till September 5.

September 5: SC dismisses his plea in ED case challenging high court order denying pre-arrest bail.

October 5: Delhi court allows ED to interrogate Chidambaram in Tihar Jail and arrest him, if needed.

October 16: ED questions Chidambaram in Tihar and arrests him.

October 17: Chidambaram sent to ED's remand till October 24.

October 18: CBI files charge sheet against P Chidambaram and 13 others in INX Media case -Oct 21: CBI court accepts agency's charge sheet and summons P Chidambaram for October 24.

October 22: SC grants bail to Chidambaram in the corruption case.

October 24: Delhi court sends Chidambaram to custodial interrogation by ED till Oct 30 in INX Media money-laundering case.

October 25: CBI moves SC seeking review of its verdict granting bail to Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case.

October 30: Chidambaram moves Delhi HC seeking interim bail in INX Media money-laundering case on health grounds.

October 30: Delhi court sends Chidambaram to judicial custody till Nov 13 in the money-laundering case.

November 13: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Chidambaram till Nov 27.

November 15: HC denied bail to Chidambaram in money-laundering case.

November 18: Chidambaram moves SC challenging HC order dismissing his bail petition.

November 21: Delhi court allows ED to quiz Chidambaram in Tihar on Nov 22, 23.

November 27: Delhi court extends Chidambaram's judicial custody till Dec 11.

November 28: SC reserves verdict on Chidambaram's bail plea.