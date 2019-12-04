ITBP jawan kills 5 colleagues amid scuffle, then turns gun on self in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Scuffle among the personnel at the Kadenar base camp of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) led an infuriated jawan opened indiscriminate fire killing five and critically injuring two other personnel in one of the worst Maoist-affected districts of Narayanpur in south Chhattisgarh. Later he killed himself with his service weapon AK-47.



The Bastar inspector general of police P Sunderraj confirmed the alleged firing in the 45th battalion ITBP camp, leading to the casualties of the personnel.



“Preliminary information suggests there was some scuffle among the jawan of ITBP in their camp located in the naxal belt. A jawan opened fire on his colleagues and latter he shot himself dead. We are yet to ascertain the actual reason behind this shocking incident and what led to the tussle among the security personnel”, the state home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu said.



Unconfirmed sources cited that the jawan who opened fire with his service weapon was reportedly much distressed over alleged denial of leave and on Wednesday morning entered into some altercation with other troopers in the camp.



Two personnel who intervened to overpower the jawan also sustained bullet injuries. Their conditions stated to be serious are likely to be air-lifted to Raipur for immediate medical attention.



The incident nevertheless has alarmed the armed forces deployed in the anti-Maoist operations in the conflict -idden Bastar zone.