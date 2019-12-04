Rahul Gandhi seeks Centre's support for rail project in Wayanad

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the Centre in the Lok Sabha to support Kerala government for completing Nanjangud-Wayanad-Nilambur railway line project, citing new opportunities for people in his parliamentary constituency.

Gandhi, MP from Kerala's Wayanad constituency, raised the issue during zero hour in the post-lunch session mentioning that the project has been in the pipeline for several years and would considerably reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram.

"The Nanjangud-Wayanad-Nilambur rail line has been a long-held dream of people of my constituency. Unfortunately, the project has been in the pipeline for several years now. As you are aware, poor railway connectivity coupled with night traffic and a ban on sections of NH 766 has severely reduced mobility and restricted inter-state trade and commerce," Gandhi said.

He said unlocking Wayanad's potential is contingent on improving both intra and inter-state connectivity.

"The project will considerably reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Trivandrum and create new opportunities for people for Wayanad parliamentary constituency.

"Given the socio-economic significance of the project, I urge the government to lend all possible support to government of Kerala to take up this crucial infrastructure project."