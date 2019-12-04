Home Nation

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot calls for campaign against women's 'parda' custom

Ashok Gehlot noted that over 500 years back, Guru Nanak also preached women empowerment and said that a woman gives birth to the king.

Published: 04th December 2019 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

JAIPUR: There is no need for women to wear the 'parda' (veil) or burqa in a modern world which is reaching the Moon and Mars, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday giving a call to launch a "Ghoonghat Hatao Abhiyan" (No to the veil campaign).

Gehlot gave the call at a 'Shabad Kirtan' program organized at his residence to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak where notables among various castes and creeds were present together in conveying a strong message of secularism.

Addressing the gathering, Gehlot stressed the need to eradicate the 'parda' practice saying that limiting women to a "veiled outlook" cannot be "justified."

"Although this practice has not been adopted throughout the country, but it is followed strongly in Rajasthan and I think that time has come that we should say no to 'parda pratha' (custom).

"This is a scientific era, age of mobiles where world can be reached out through the cellphone, and in this situation, limiting a women to the veiled world is not justified," he said.

"Imagine her plight, what she must be going through within the veiled world, in and out of her family. Hence, a 'Ghoghant Hatao Abhiyan' should be launched where women from the state and the country should come ahead to join hands for this campaign.

"Also men should come out in support of this campaign, as India being a male-dominated nation has a lot of male pressure on women to stay behind the veil. In fact, no matter if it is the 'parda' or burqa, when the world is reaching Mars and the Moon, what's the need to do 'parda' in the modern world?", he asked.

He noted that over 500 years back, Guru Nanak also preached women empowerment and said that a woman gives birth to the king.

"Today when, instead of kings, there are MPs, MLAs, who are all born from the womb of women, we should, therefore, respect women," he added.

He said Guru Nanak's teachings remain very relevant in the modern world.

"He preached Hindu-Muslim unity and it stands sacrosanct even today. In his teachings, he used to say that 'I am neither Hindu not muslim, but am a follower of God, He gave a message to stand for truth which is relevant today."

On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced that Sikh students are fully entitled to appear for different competitive exams while wearing their religious symbols of kada, kripan and pagdi.

He also announced that laws for the registration of marriages solemnized via Sikh rituals would be modified.

Gehlot also said that he has approved the format of the Rajasthan Anand Marriage Registration Rules 2019 for registering Sikh marriages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot Parda
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp