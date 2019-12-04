Srinagar Diary

Fayaz Wani By

Trouble monitoring influenza cases

The hospitals in the Valley are facing trouble in recording and updating seas-onal influenza cases due to internet blockade. The hospitals usually update influenza cases, including H1N1, H3N2, using the internet and monitor the situation. However, records cannot be shared at the block and district level due to the suspension of internet in the Valley. As broadband and mobile internet services are suspended since August 5, when Article 370 was repealed and J&K bifurcated into two Union Territories, it has become difficult for health officials to keep record of the exact number of patients.

Over 3,500 dog bite cases in six months in Valley

There have been at least 3,676 dog bite cases in Kashmir in the last six months. According to official data, 349 dog bite cases were reported in April, 565 in May, 654 in June, 754 in July, 682 in August and 682 in September. Of the 3,676 dog bites, 2,234 were reported from Srinagar alone. In Srinagar, 256 dog bite cases were reported in April, 295 in May, 359 in June, 389 in July, 461 in August and 474 in September.

Due to this canine threat, the elderly, women and children have to be cautious while moving out. The canine population in the Valley is increasing as there has been no attempt to curb the dog menace. In 2014, Human Society International, an independent organisation, conducted a survey which had revealed that population of dogs in Srinagar city was 49,000.

Steps taken to conserve waterbodies

In pursuance to an order passed by the National Green Tribunal regarding preservation of waterbodies such as Wular Lake and Hokersar and Kreentchoo-Chandhar wetlands, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan sought an action taken report from the officers concerned. Khan directed the DCs, Wular Conservation and Management Authority and wildlife officers to ensure that no encroachments are allowed along the peripheries of the water bodies. He said signboards should be installed to stop littering in and around the lake and wetlands.

No stone quarrying on J&K forest land

The J&K High Court has directed the government to ensure that no stone quarrying is allowed in forest areas of the newly created Union Territory. The court passed the direction after Senior Additional Advocate General B A Dar submitted that stone quarrying within the forest area of J&K has been stopped. He said the persons who have been dislocated due to the process have been rehabilitated by giving them alternative land. The division bench after hearing the counsel disposed of the petition but directed the authorities to ensure that no stone quarrying is allowed.