Home Nation

Srinagar Diary

The hospitals in the Valley are facing trouble in recording and updating seas-onal influenza cases due to internet blockade.

Published: 04th December 2019 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Trouble monitoring influenza cases
The hospitals in the Valley are facing trouble in recording and updating seas-onal influenza cases due to internet blockade. The hospitals usually update influenza cases, including H1N1, H3N2, using the internet and monitor the situation. However, records cannot be shared at the block and district level due to the suspension of internet in the Valley. As broadband and mobile internet services are suspended since August 5, when Article 370 was repealed and J&K bifurcated into two Union Territories, it has become difficult for health officials to keep record of the exact number of patients. 

Over 3,500 dog bite cases in six months in Valley
There have been at least 3,676 dog bite cases in Kashmir in the last six months. According to official data, 349 dog bite cases were reported in April, 565 in May, 654 in June, 754 in July, 682 in August and 682 in September. Of the 3,676 dog bites, 2,234 were reported from Srinagar alone. In Srinagar, 256 dog bite cases were reported in April, 295 in May, 359 in June, 389 in July, 461 in August and 474 in September.

Due to this canine threat, the elderly, women and children have to be cautious while moving out. The canine population in the Valley is increasing as there has been no attempt to curb the dog menace. In 2014, Human Society International, an independent organisation, conducted a survey which had revealed that population of dogs in Srinagar city was 49,000.

Steps taken to conserve waterbodies
In pursuance to an order passed by the National Green Tribunal regarding preservation of waterbodies such as Wular Lake and Hokersar and Kreentchoo-Chandhar wetlands, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan sought an action taken report from the officers concerned. Khan directed the DCs, Wular Conservation and Management Authority and wildlife officers to ensure that no encroachments are allowed along the peripheries of the water bodies. He said signboards should be installed to stop littering in and around the lake and wetlands. 

No stone quarrying on J&K forest land
The J&K High Court has directed the government to ensure that no stone quarrying is allowed in forest areas of the newly created Union Territory. The court passed the direction after Senior Additional Advocate General B A Dar submitted that stone quarrying within the forest area of J&K has been stopped. He said the persons who have been dislocated due to the process have been rehabilitated by giving them alternative land. The division bench after hearing the counsel disposed of the petition but directed the authorities to ensure that no stone quarrying is allowed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp