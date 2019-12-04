Home Nation

Uttarakhand High Court directs immediate removal of Doon University VC

A petition was filed challenging the appointment of Chandrashekhar Nautiyal, the VC of the varsity.

Published: 04th December 2019 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer

Image used for representational purposes.

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to remove Vice-Chancellor of Doon University by the immediate effect. 

A petition was filed challenging the appointment of Chandrashekhar Nautiyal, the VC of the varsity.

MC Pant, counsel for the petitioner told TNIE, "The honourable court directed the state government to remove the VC with immediate effect. We challenged the appointment on solid grounds."

The division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice Alok Kumar Verma also directed the state government to constitute a committee to appoint a new VC.

The petitioner in the petition stated that Nautiyal has lied about his eligibility. He was appointed in the year 2018 and does not have 10 years of teaching experience as a professor. 

He was working in the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. The CSIR also confirmed in the court that Nautiyal did not possess the said experience.

The petitioner, Bhushan Sharma, a resident of Dehradun in his petition had alleged that the committee which selected Nautiyal itself was unconstitutional and his appointment was against the norms of University Grants Commission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttarakhand High Court Doon University Chandrashekhar Nautiyal
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp