Uttarakhand High Court directs immediate removal of Doon University VC

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to remove Vice-Chancellor of Doon University by the immediate effect.

A petition was filed challenging the appointment of Chandrashekhar Nautiyal, the VC of the varsity.

MC Pant, counsel for the petitioner told TNIE, "The honourable court directed the state government to remove the VC with immediate effect. We challenged the appointment on solid grounds."

The division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and justice Alok Kumar Verma also directed the state government to constitute a committee to appoint a new VC.

The petitioner in the petition stated that Nautiyal has lied about his eligibility. He was appointed in the year 2018 and does not have 10 years of teaching experience as a professor.

He was working in the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. The CSIR also confirmed in the court that Nautiyal did not possess the said experience.

The petitioner, Bhushan Sharma, a resident of Dehradun in his petition had alleged that the committee which selected Nautiyal itself was unconstitutional and his appointment was against the norms of University Grants Commission.