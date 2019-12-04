WATCH | Passersby catch two-year-old who fell from third floor

By Online Desk

A two-year-old boy had a miraculous escape after falling from the third floor of his housing complex in Daman and Diu. Thanks to the passersby, who acted quickly to save him.

In a video posted by ANI, onlookers can be seen rushing to a spot to save the falling kid.

#WATCH Daman and Diu: A 2-year-old boy who fell from 3rd floor of a building was saved by locals, yesterday, in Daman. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/bGKyVgNhyM — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2019

The toddler was reportedly playing when he accidentally fell from the floor. According to reports, the boy held onto to a window grill on the second floor after the fall. Noticing a kid crying for help, the locals formed a human chain and caught him when he fell down.

No injuries were reported from the incident. More details awaited.

In a similar incident in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh, a three-year-old who fell off a 35-feet high balcony was saved by a passing cycle rickshaw when the boy fell into the cart.

