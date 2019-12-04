Home Nation

WEF partners with Punjab government to design pilot on Electric Vehicles ecosystem

The study will form a blueprint for EV implementation across cities and countries worldwide.

Published: 04th December 2019 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

automobiles, electric vehicles, diesel vehicles

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: To combat the growing problem of environmental pollution in the state, the Punjab Government has partnered with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to design a Public-Private pilot on shared, clean and electric mobility.

The state, which is also formulating its own EV Policy to support the adoption of e-vehicles, has been chosen for the pilot by WEF as it is well-positioned for shared EV transition, and already houses an existing auto component manufacturing base, besides having skilled labour and being power surplus.

The pilot will examine how Public and Private sectors can interplay to offer the most robust and successful EV ecosystem, as part of the collaboration to be formulated at the WEF Annual Meeting in Davos in January 2020, said Vini Mahajan, Additional Chief Secretary, Investment Promotion and Addl CS, Industries and Commerce, Punjab.

The study will form a blueprint for EV implementation across cities and countries worldwide, said Vini.

The collaboration is just one of the initiatives being taken by the state government, to promote e-mobility as a way to transform Punjab’s transport system into a cleaner one. The state has already banned new registrations of diesel and petrol 3 wheelers in 5 districts (Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Mohali and
Fatehgarh Sahib). It is also encouraging the setting up of EV/Battery units in the new industrial park located over 380 acres in Dhanansu village of Ludhiana district.

Punjab is also set to get India’s first Auto Shredding Plant, with capacity to handle two lakh cars per annum in an 8- hour shift. The plant has been set up in technical collaboration with German technology.
The forthcoming Progressive Punjab Investors Summit (PPIS) 2019 will see e-mobility as a key subject of discussion, with prominent dignitaries from automobile, e-mobility and research institutions participating in the same. Key delegates from Volvo Group, Virgin Hyperloop One, Mahindra Electric and Hero Electric, SML Isuzu, Hella India Lighting Limited, among others, will be part of the session to outline the opportunities that prevail in Punjab to be well placed in the global value chain in e-mobility.

The EV policy being drafted by the state government covers the entire value chain of the Electric Vehicle industry and is based on self-sustainable model. Considering the need to generate demand, the policy gives incentives over and above the incentives pronounced in FAME-II. Some of the new incentives include
special upfront subsidy, waiver of motor vehicle tax, scrapping of vehicles not compliant to BS-IV. Notably, the incentives have been extended to 2W, 3W, 4W and buses.

To further boost the widespread adoption of electric vehicles, other incentives in the form of green number plates and green corridor have also been included in the policy. To pacify the concern of range anxiety related to adoption of the electric vehicles, the policy lays stress on aggressively spreading the charging infrastructure on both public and private platforms. To be abreast of the continuously evolving technologies in the EV sector, a special provision has been given for start-ups and Centre of Excellence, which will capture the research and design, as well as incubation requirements, in the field.

The future orientation of the EV policy can be seen in the form of incentives for recycling or reuse of the batteries and the stress on skill development in the sector, pointed out Vini.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Economic Forum Electric vehicles clean energy
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp