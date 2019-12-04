Wrote to states, UTs on changes in IPC, CrPC: Home Minister Amit Shah

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Not meant specifically for mob violence (lynching), but the Centre has written to the States and Union Territories (UTs) for suggestions on possible amendments to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), Home Minister Amit Shah informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Replying to a starred question in the Upper House, the Minister said that he had himself written to Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors and Governors in case of the state being under President's Rule for sending their suggestions after consultation with experienced investigators and public prosecutors.

"Under BPR&D (Bureau of Police Research and Development), a committee has been constituted which will discuss about a comprehensive change in the IPC and the CrPC," Shah said.

He added that after the suggestions are received, the government would act upon them accordingly.

"At that time we will also keep in mind all the decisions of the Honourable Supreme Court (SC)," the Home Minister said.

Shah was responding to a question from Congress leader Anand Sharma on whether the government would define mob lynching and also if the IPC and the CrPC would be amended to deal with the cases related to mob violence.

Raising the issue of mob lynching, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva wanted to know from the government if it proposed to draft a law to specifically handle cases of lynching. He also wanted to know what provisions of the existing laws were being used to bring perpetrators of the crime to justice.

In a supplementary question on the issue, he also wanted to know the status of two legislations passed by the Manipur and Rajasthan Assemblies related to mob violence.

In reply, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that a consultation process was currently on over the draft legislations passed by Manipur and Rajasthan.

"There is no clear definition about lynching in the IPC and as of now it is dealt with only under section 302. Will the government come forward to amend the IPC to have a special provision for anti-lynching?" Siva asked the government.