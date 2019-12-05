BJP wants detained J&K leaders assets to be probed

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Detained mainstream leaders in Jammu and Kashmir may have more trouble coming their way with the state BJP demanding a probe into the allotment of land and residence to three former chief ministers in the upmarket Gupkar area of Srinagar.

It has also asked for a probe into assets of National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Congress leaders in the newly created Union Territory (UT).

BJP’s J&K General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul said, “If anyone, including BJP leaders are found to have amassed disproportionate assets, or has indulged in corruption, they should be identified and put behind bars.”

“It should also be probed how land and residences were allotted to three former CMs and other former ministers and legislators off Gupkar Road,” he said.

The BJP leader said the political leaders should be held accountable for any wrongdoings.

Koul said the party has already urged Lt Governor Girish Chander Murmu to order a probe and will follow it up.

Another BJP leader said the FIR registered against former CM and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti in J&K Bank recruitment fraud case should be investigated properly.

All top mainstream leaders, including three former CMs and ex-ministers and legislators are presently under detention since the scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A and bifurcation of J&K state into two Union Territories by the Centre on August 5.