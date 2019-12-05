Home Nation

Coast Guard leads rescue of 200 fishermen stranded in Arabian sea due to poor weather

The survivors are being provided with food and first aid, all of them are reported to be healthy. added the Coast Guards.

Published: 05th December 2019 12:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 12:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Coast Guard along with Merchant Ships rescued more than 200 fishermen stranded due to rough weather conditions in Arabian Sea.

The operation began on December 3, after Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Mumbai received a message from Tamil Nadu Fisheries authority Kolachel intimating about the distress of 50 stranded Fishing Boats at distance of 250 Nautical Miles West of Goa. 

The Coast Guards in its communique said "As a result, Indian Merchant Vessel Navdhenu Purna rescued 86 fishermen from 07 IFBs and a Japanese flag vessel MV Towada rescued around 34 fishermen from the distressed fishing boats. Soon on request from Indian Coast Guard, Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, five more merchant vessels joined the rescue operation and till the time of preparing this report 264 fishermen had been rescued."

The survivors were with food and first aid, all of them are reported to be healthy, added the Coast Guards.

The Coast Guard's Maritime Rescue Centre had immediately activated the International Safety Net, a total of seven Merchant Vessels transiting through the area responded and were requested to provide assistance to the distressed fishing boats in vicinity till arrival of ICG ships in area.

Presently, Indian Coast Guard ships Samudra Prahari, Samar, Savitribai Phule, Amal and Apoorva are augmenting the ongoing Rescue Operation at sea along with Coast Guard Dornier Aircraft for Sea-Air coordinated operations, informed the Coast Guard. 

Coast Guard Ship Savitri Bhai Phule with 34 fishermen is entering Goa harbour for disembarking. 

Eight Coast Guard ships have been tasked and three Dornier have flown during the day. The Maritime Safety Information through International SafetyNET and NAVTEX is being continuously updated to the merchantmen transiting the area. 

It all started on November 30 when Operation Centre located at Mumbai while monitoring the weather at sea issued rough weather warning at sea off central/ southeastern Arabian sea to all stakeholders and initiated actions as per its Standard Operating Procedure which include issuance of advisories to concerned Coastal States and other stakeholders.

Consequent to the issuance of advisory Kerala State Government enforced two days’ ban on fishing (December 2 and 3) and Lakshadweep Administration issued prohibition order restricting fishing boats to venture out to sea and also suspended inter-island High-Speed Craft services while Coast Guard ships/aircraft and Remote Operating Centres continued transmitting Safety Messages for Mariners at sea.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
fishermen rescued Indian fishermen Arabian sea coastguard
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp