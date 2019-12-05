Home Nation

Even Lord Ram couldn't have guaranteed 100 per cent crime-free society: UP minister on Unnao horror

The minister also claimed that there was a decline in the organised crime in the state. He added that criminals, unlike before, did not get political patronage anymore. 

Published: 05th December 2019 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

People stand outside the Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Civil Hospital where the Unnao rape survivor is currently undergoing treatment after being set ablaze by five men at Sindupur village in Unnao district in Lucknow Thursday Dec. 5 2019. (Photo | PTI)

People stand outside the Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Civil Hospital where the Unnao rape survivor is currently undergoing treatment after being set ablaze by five men at Sindupur village in Unnao district in Lucknow Thursday Dec. 5 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After the gruesome incident in which a rape victim was set afire while on her way to court in Unnao district by her alleged rapists who were out on bail, Ranvendra Pratap Singh, a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, on Thursday evening courted controversy by saying that making any state 100 per cent crime-free was impossible given such a huge population.

“Even Lord Ram could not have guaranteed a 100 per cent crime-free society in today's time,” said the minister while reacting to the Unnao incident.

“When there is a society, then to say 100 per cent there will be no crime - this assurance I do not think even lord Ram could have given. So a 100 per cent surety is not there. However, if this much is sure that if a crime is committed, the culprit will land in jail and he will be punished severely," the food and civil supplies minister said.

ALSO READ | Crying for help, Unnao rape survivor ran for a kilometre with 90% burns

The minister claimed that there was a decline in the organised crime in the state. He added that criminals, unlike before, did not get political patronage anymore. 

"Today the environment in Uttar Pradesh is absolutely without any fear," he said.

The incident took place on Thursday morning when the accused, out on bail, attempted to burn the woman by dousing her with petrol more than a kilometre away from her home on a deserted road. The woman was on her way to Rae Bareli for the hearing in the rape case when the men attacked her.

With 90 burns, the victim was flown to Delhi by air ambulance for her treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital. Meanwhile, all five persons involved in setting the victim ablaze were arrested by the district police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Unnao Rape Survivor Unnao Rape Survivor Put on Fire Crimes Against Women UP Crimes
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp