Home Nation

No rally for radical groups in Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee

Bengal has nearly 30 per cent vote-share of Muslim electors and a majority of it is considered as Mamata’s vote-bank.

Published: 05th December 2019 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, in a meeting with DGP and senior officers in police administration, directed the state police not to permit radical outfits to hold rallies or processions in the state. In her instructions, she said no disruptive forces in the garb of an organisation will be allowed to hold public gatherings.

Mamata’s instruction is said to be in the wake of Asaduddin Owaisi’s announcement that his party, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) , would venture into Bengal politics contest in the 2021 Assembly elections, which could heavily dent Trinamool’s minority vote-bank.“Owaisi’s venture into Bengal politics is a threat to our party’s minority vote-share,’’ said a Trinamool leader.

Bengal has nearly 30 per cent vote-share of Muslim electors and a majority of it is considered as Mamata’s vote-bank.

AIMIM spokesperson Wasim Waqar and party in-charge of West Bengal, said that their party is all set to contest the 2021 Assembly elections. “We have already covered 15 of 23 districts in Bengal,’’ he added.
A reflection of Mamata’s instruction to restrict ‘radical groups’ from organising rallies was visible on Wednesday when a group of Hindu Jagaran Mancha supporters assembled to take out a procession. Police intervened and resorted to lathi-charge before arresting more than 50 supporters.

Elaborating how the administration will identify an organisation as a radical one, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said, “It is solely our discretion. If we find any organisation is organising a rally to create unrest and address to a particular community, we will identify it as a radical one.’’          

The AIMIM wrote a letter to Kolkata Police seeking permission for organising a mega rally at Kolkata’s iconic Brigade Parade ground either in end December or early January.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Bengal rally
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp