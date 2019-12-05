Home Nation

Opposition slams Citizenship Amendment Bill as 'unconstitutional'

The Congress has opposed the CAB and said any rule that discriminates on basis of religion is unacceptable.

Published: 05th December 2019 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Opposition slammed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday as “unconstitutional” and alleged that it is in “violation” of the idea of India that religion cannot be a ground for citizenship, but the BJP asserted that the draft legislation is in “consonance” with the soul and spirit of the Constitution.

The Congress has opposed the CAB and said any rule that discriminates on basis of religion is unacceptable. The party has decided to reach out to like-minded parties to devise a strategy for the Bill likely to be tabled in the LS on Monday.

“They are creating an atmosphere of fear by saying that the Hindus will be allowed to stay while Muslims will be thrown out of the country. This is like discriminating against people of specific religion,” said Leader of Congress party in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary.

Several Congress leaders panned the Bill, with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor asserting that it violates the basic idea of India that religion can never be a reason for citizenship. The Congress, Trinamool, CPI-M and a few other political parties have been steadfastly opposing the Bill.

“It is simple. Citizenship cannot be determined by or linked to religion. This is what makes the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) unacceptable and unconstitutional. The CAB is aimed at destroying the basis of India...,” CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet.

BJP hits back

Rejecting the opposition’s charge, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said they are blinded by the narrow interest of protecting their “vote bank”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Citizenship Amendment Bill
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp