Pearl Harbor shooting: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria at air force base during incident, cited safe

The IAF Chief is at the US base in Hawaii to attend a conclave of chiefs of air forces of leading countries to deliberate on evolving security scenario in the Indo-Pacific region.

Published: 05th December 2019 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria during the inauguration of 58th annual conference of Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine in Bengaluru Thursday Nov. 14 2019.

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In the wake of a shooting incident in Pearl Harbor shipyard, the Indian Air Force said on Thursday Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, who is currently in the US military base there, is safe.

The IAF Chief is at the US base in Hawaii to attend a conclave of chiefs of air forces of leading countries to deliberate on evolving security scenario in the Indo-Pacific region. "The IAF Chief and his team are safe," said a spokesperson of the IAF.

Another official said while the IAF Chief is staying at the US air force base in Pearl Harbor, the incident of shooting took place in the naval base. The official said that the two places are not close to each other. According to reports, a US sailor shot and wounded three people at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii on Wednesday before taking his own life.

