Railway to now provide train timings through ISRO to passengers

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: East Central Railway (ECR) in collaboration with ISRO will now be able to provide real-time information about the movement of mail and express train to passengers through Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS).

The "Real-time Train Information System" (RTIS) has been installed on 172 locomotives of mail and express trains including the Rajdhani and other premier trains travelling to destinations like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and Goa.

Chief spokesperson of ECR, Rajesh Kumar, said: "The project of RTIS, sanctioned by Railway Board, is being executed by Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS) in collaboration with ISRO in which realtime trains movement would be shared through GSAT series of satellites."

Till now, this system has successfully been installed on the locomotives of Delhi-Mumbai, New Delhi-Guwahati routes.

The routes between Patna and New Delhi and other parts of the country have been covered.

With the installation of this system, accurate information can be provided to all passengers with ease, Kumar added.