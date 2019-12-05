Registration of old age homes now mandatory

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which provides for basic needs, safety and security of senior citizens.

The amended Bill proposes the removal of the `10,000 ceiling as maintenance for welfare of parents and also includes preference to dispose applications of senior citizens above the age of 80.

The Bill, which seeks to amend the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizen Act, 2007, also proposes registration of senior citizens care homes/homecare service agencies along with maintenance of minimum standards for senior citizen care homes.

Nodal police officers for senior citizens in every police station and district level special police unit for senior citizens, and helpline for senior citizens are some of the other key points in the amended Bill. The aim is to provide for maintenance and welfare of parents and senior citizens, and ensure their rights are recognised under the Constitution.

The Bill got the Centre’s nod to ensure good care of the elderly people, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, adding that its details would be made shared later.