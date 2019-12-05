Home Nation

Self-defence training for girls in govt schools: HRD Minister

Published: 05th December 2019 05:17 PM

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Concerned over the security of schoolgirls, the Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Thursday that the girl students in government schools were being imparted self-defence training under the 'Samagra Shiksha' programme.

Replying to a query in Rajya Sabha, the minister said that keeping in view the safety and security of the girls, self-defence training was given to girls studying in class VI to XII in the government schools.

"Funds for this purpose is provided for three months -- Rs 3,000 per school per month -- for inculcating self-defence skills, including life skill for self-protection and self-development among the girls," Nishank said.

Self-defence training is also being given in the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) which are residential schools meant for girls of Class VI to XII from the disadvantaged groups.

"The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had issued an advisory in 2015 to the schools affiliated to it on the need for imparting self-defence training to girls in classes I-X of one-week duration, twice a year," he said.

Self-defence training is regularly provided to the girl students in schools where they are trained in Judo, Taekwondo and Boxing, etc. In schools, inter-house competitions and tournaments are also conducted at the regional and national levels.

Different state governments and organisations are organising self-defence training for girls and women with a view to enhance their safety and security of women.

