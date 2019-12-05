Home Nation

Netizens have a field day over Sitharaman's onion remark

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's remark in Parliament that she doesn't consume much onions and garlic, Twitter users posted memes and funny comments on Thursday.

Taking a dig at Sitharaman, senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram asked if she ate avacados instead.

#OnionPrices trended with 9,793 tweets while #NirmalaSitharaman had got 7,990 tweets. A user posted a video clip of a man partaking of meal while licking an onion, garlic and tomato dangling in front of him through strings.

Another posted the picture of Sitharaman and her cabinet colleague Smriti Irani holding a protest over increasing fuel prices when her party was in opposition at the Centre.

One post had a picture of a basketful of onions along with the comment: "Today, Indian onion is stronger than American dollar".

One user questioned why people were "not talking about casteism in Sitharaman's comment". "It reinforces BJP idea of India is for UC Hindus only," she contended.

One meme had a scene from a Bollywood flick in which a rich family is seen having fun. The accompanying comment was: "A South Delhi family after successfully winning the bargaining argument with onion seller".

A user posted a picture of a scene from a movie with the caption that onions will henceforth be sold by jewellers. "Told-you-so moment from Three Idiots," the comment read.

One tweet talked about a hypothetical conversation. "Common man: The air is so polluted in Delhi. Finance Minister: I don't breathe a lot of air.

"That's how your statement was ma'am!"

