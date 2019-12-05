Home Nation

Swedish royal couple to visit Corbett

The Swedish royals King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia are scheduled to visit Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve on Thursday.

Published: 05th December 2019 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia during a visit to the DoorStep school in Mumbai, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

The couple will be staying overnight and will be visiting Jhirna zone of the reserve on Friday. Officials from the CTR said the royal couple will travel to the reserve by road and not by air. The visit was planned by Swedish ambassador to India Klas Molin.

“The stay at Dhikala was cancelled by the royal guests due to security and personal reasons,” said an official from the reserve who attended a meet in Dehradun to chalk out the itinerary of the guests to the the protected sanctuary.Dhikala is said to be the richest in terms of tiger and elephant sightings.

The reserve came into limelight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s show with renowned adventure show ‘Man Vs Wild’ host and survival instructor Bear Grylls, which was aired in August this year.
The couple will also meet young environment activist Ridhima Pandey in Rishikesh besides exploring different aspects of the holy town on the banks of the Ganga.

