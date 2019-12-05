Home Nation

Woman's charred body found in West Bengal's Malda, rape suspected

The police sent the body for post-mortem. "We are waiting for the report of the autopsy surgeon to ascertain whether she was sexually abused," the SP said.

Published: 05th December 2019 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A woman’s charred body was found in a mango orchard in West Bengal’s Malda district on Thursday raising the suspicion that she was raped and set ablaze, said police. The deceased is yet to be identified as the body suffered severe burn injuries.

Local farmers in the English Bazar area spotted the body around 7 am lying beside a walkway in the mango orchard. "The upper part of the body was charred. The woman’s legs have not suffered burn injuries. A preliminary medical examination of the body suggested the victim was in her mid-20s," said a police officer.     

Policemen who inspected the spot said a few matchsticks were found near the body. The victim’s shoes were also lying there.

Alok Rajoria, superintendent of police, Malda, said it could not be ascertained whether the woman was raped before being set on fire. "We have asked all police stations across the district to go through the missing complaints and contact the family members of those whose descriptions match with the deceased," he said.

The police sent the body for post-mortem. "We are waiting for the report of the autopsy surgeon to ascertain whether she was sexually abused," the SP said.

The incident came a week after a 25-year old veterinary doctor's charred body was found under a culvert at Shadnagar in Hyderabad on November 28. Four men, aged between 20 and 24, have been arrested on charges of raping and killing the woman.

Similar incidents were also reported from Buxar in Bihar and Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh over the past week.

Early on Thursday, a rape victim from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly set ablaze by five men, including the one who was accused in the crime, police said.

(With Agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rape Sexual abuse Malda crimes against women
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp